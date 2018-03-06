Techmeme
You should immediately subscribe to Techmeme's new daily podcast

Posted Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Today, we're introducing a daily podcast, Techmeme's first ever. It's called the Techmeme Ride Home, and publishes around 5pm Eastern Monday through Friday. In each episode, host Brian McCullough will run through the day's biggest tech stories in 15-20 minutes.

What's the new concept here? You might say it's Techmeme in podcast form:

1. We quickly relate the top stories.
2. We mention the publications we're drawing from.
3. We'll capture the commentary around the news. Yes, we'll even read select tweets!
So it's very much our flavor of tech news aggregation in a podcast.

Why should you listen to the Techmeme Ride Home? While several great tech podcasts discuss stories of the week, go deep on perennial topics like Apple, or focus on interviews, we need a podcast to relate the daily developments of an industry relentlessly expanding in size and importance. And even if you're an active Techmeme reader, the host's focus on news angles and internet commentary makes for a very additive experience to the news you're already seeing.

Speaking of which, who is Brian McCullough? He's racked up a ton of podcasting experience interviewing hundreds of web pioneers for the Internet History Podcast, a foundation for his upcoming book. I've been a fan for years.

So be sure to subscribe now. That way you'll get today's episode when it lands at 5pm Eastern, and also you'll be able to hear yesterday's episode right away for a sample of what's to come. Of course you can find us on iTunes and in players like Overcast. There's also this good old-fashioned RSS feed.

Finally, if you have questions, or think you might want to advertise, you can reach out at .

Techmeme News Archives

2018

3/6
You should immediately subscribe to Techmeme's new daily podcast

2016

4/25
You can now add Techmeme's events list to your own calendar

2015

9/11
10 shocking (or at least interesting) facts about Techmeme on its 10th birthday
5/20
Techmeme adds an author leaderboard, introduces a linking-based metric to rank by "Leadership"
4/21
Mediagazer introduces ads for media jobs, and Techmeme's job ads now extend to its mobile site

2014

1/14
Why Techmeme's calendar is now listing even more events

2013

12/4
Techmeme finally posts stories to its Facebook page
9/6
Techmeme is now writing its own headlines

2012

12/31
Techmeme's biggest (i.e. tallest) stories of 2012
12/28
Which headline terms trended in 2012 on Techmeme?
12/23
Techmeme's top 20 headline terms of 2012, and what they signify
12/6
No more blind refreshes: Techmeme now alerts you to new headlines
2/8
Why Techmeme now lists events, and how to get your event listed
1/26
Techmeme has redesigned. Drudge Report is now indisputably the web's ugliest news site
1/2
Techmeme's biggest stories of 2011, literally, as measured by height

2011

10/31
Revealed: Why Techmeme links to them instead of you!
5/16
One Twitter account. One RSS feed. Firehoses, but not in name.
4/28
Billboards suck. Promote your company's jobs on Techmeme!
1/20
Tweets can now become Techmeme headlines or discussion. So tweet away.

2010

12/31
The 50 biggest tech stories of 2010
8/23
Techmeme's tweets now more useful: contain direct links and author IDs
5/17
Dive deeper into Techmeme's top sources and introducing the Mediagazer Leaderboard
3/8
Mediagazer is to Media as Techmeme is to Tech
3/6
Techmeme now has a share button. Read this post if you can't find it.

2009

12/31
Top 10 objectively biggest tech stories of 2009
11/19
Droid, iPhone, and Pre: meet the new Techmeme Mobile
11/18
Techmeme is six people now, and we're all on Twitter
1/28
New way to get on Techmeme: send tips to Techmeme via Twitter
1/1
Do you remember 2008? Techmeme (still) does, with a chronological top 50 list

2008

12/30
Top 10 objectively biggest tech stories of 2008
12/3
Guess what? Automated news doesn't quite work.
6/5
Search results via RSS now available
5/20
Techmeme listens: 32 months in the making, search arrives!
2/13
New Twitter and RSS "Firehose" feeds include all headlines
1/21
Guess who won a Crunchie!
1/6
Mobile browsing of Leaderboards, via Mowser
1/6
Time-lapse Techmeme!

2007

10/23
What are memeorandum's top 100 sources?
10/9
Check out WeSmirch's top 100 sources
10/2
More sponsors: Graphing Social Patterns, Assembla, and Socialtext
10/1
Techmeme Leaderboard is live
